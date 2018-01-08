SBI to raise up to USD 2 bn via overseas bonds

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The State Bank of India plans to raise up to USD 2 billion (over Rs 12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency over two fiscals to fund overseas expansion.

"The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion," State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.

It said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Last month, the banks board had approved raising Rs 8,000 crore through various sources, including masala bonds, to meet Basel III capital norms.

Masala bonds are rupee denominated specialised debt instruments that can be floated in overseas markets only to raise capital.

The bank said it has time till March 2018 to raise the funds.

Banks in India have to comply with the global capital norms under Basel III by March 2019. Internationally agreed time frame for the same is January 2019.

Basel III reforms are the response of Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) to improve banking sectors ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic stress, whatever the source, thus reducing the risk of spillover from the financial sector to the real economy. PTI SVK DP ANU