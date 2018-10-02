SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. The initiative is in sync with the Prime Ministers Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the national commitment to abolish single use plastic by 2022, the country's largest lender said in a statement. "In the next 12 months, SBI will be undertaking phase wise steps to become plastic free. PET water bottles will be replaced with water dispensers at all its offices and meetings. The bank will also start using standardised paper folders replacing the plastic ones," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. When it comes to food and hygiene, he said SBI would replace single use plastic cutlery and containers in its canteens with those made from biodegradable substances. To promote clean fuel, the bank on Tuesday bought its first electric vehicle and announced that it will migrate 100 per cent into electric vehicles by 2030. Participating 'Swachtha Hi Seva' campaign of the government, many lenders including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HDFC Bank carried out cleanliness drive. HDFC Bank launched a slew of initiatives, some under its existing 'Swachhata and You' programme and some under its on-going health and sanitation programme. "There is no greater gift to ourselves than a clean nation. As a socially responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to work towards it," HDFC Bank, managing director Aditya Puri said. PTI DP MR