SBSP will remain in alliance, says Maurya after Rajbhar's statement to contest lone in LS polls

Ballia (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted Monday that the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party will remain in alliance with the BJP in the state, hours after the SBSP said it will contest this Lok Sabha election "on its own"."Om Prakash Rajbhar has been with BJP and will remain with it in Lok Sabha elections," Maurya said when asked about the SPSP chief's statement on severing electoral ties with the BJP.This morning, Rajbhar told reporters at his residence here, "SBSP will contest the Lok Sabha election on its own. It will field candidates on 25 seats in Uttar Pradesh."He said his party will announce its candidates soon.His decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha election is precipitated by a disagreement over candidature on a seat, where the BJP has proposed to field an SBSP candidate on its symbol. Rajbhar said he did not agree with the proposal during a meeting on April 13.Rajbhar's son and SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, "The alliance with BJP is for assembly polls and not for Lok Sabha elections."The SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.On Azam Khan's derogatory remarks, against rival BJP candidate from Rampur Jaya Prada, Maurya said a case has been filed and action is being initiated against the Samajwadi Party leader. He also demand the Election Commission to ban Khan from contesting elections."I urge the Election Commission that in this case of humiliation of a woman, strict action be taken against the SP leader and he should be banned from contesting," Maurya said.On Sunday, Khan, without taking any name, said, "It took you 17 years to understand her reality". "I recognised it in 17 days that she wears 'khaki' underwear."The BJP has claimed that the boorish remark was made against Prada.Earlier on Monday, addressing a Backward Caste Sammelan of his party in Baansdeeh area in Ballia district, Maurya attacked the Congress, claiming the work that could not be done in 55 years, has been done in the past five years of the BJP rule.He also attacked the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, alleging governments run and supported by these parties at the Centre had looted funds and they have again come together to breed corruption."Can those who buy tickets by giving money work for development," he asked.He also had a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking how someone who has no respect for his father and uncle have it for his 'bua'. PTI COR SAB ABHABH