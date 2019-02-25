scorecardresearch
SC agrees to hear plea seeking protection of human rights of security forces

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking protection of human rights of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and Kashmir and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea, filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra. The plea sought formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.PTI SJK URD DVDV

