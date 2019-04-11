SC allows 2 Kerala temples to display fireworks during 'Thrissur Pooram'

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday allowed two temples in Kerala -- Thiruvambady Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom -- to display fireworks during the 'Thrissur Pooram' festival.The annual festival, celebrated since 1798, will be take place between May 7-14 this year.The top court directed the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) to grant the approval for fireworks within three days from the date on which the temples move application.A bench of Justices S A Bobde, M Shantanagoudar and Indira Banerjee said that displaying of fireworks has been an integral part of the celebration of this festival."Hence, we see no reason why the festivity should be suspended. It appears that the applicants-temples get the fireworks manufactured through their own licencees. They may do so subject to the written approval to be granted by the PESO recording the new formulation that can be used in the firecrackers," the bench said.It said the fireworks will be displayed according to the usual customs of the temples but they would ensure that barium is not used in the fireworks.The apex court also directed the Centre to approve the composition of green crackers after the PESO formulates the new composition, to enable their manufacturing.It allowed the fire crackers manufacturers to apply for requisite approvals from the concerned authorities after PESO approved the new formulation of fireworks by April 30. The apex court had last year banned the manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or 'laris') saying that they cause "huge air, noise and solid waste problems".It had said that noise and smoke emission limits of the crackers will have to be approved by PESO, a body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. PTI MNL SA