SC asks Centre to review security threat of key witness of Nitish Katara murder case

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Centre to review within a week the threat perception and consider granting adequate security to a person, whose unequivocal testimony in the sensational Nitish Katara murder case had led to the conviction of three accused.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of one Ajay Katara that either he be granted "round the clock" security or be relocated to a "safer place" by the security agencies considering the threat to his life.He was the key witness in the murder case of Nitish Katara who was kidnapped and killed by Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Sukhdev Pehalwan in 2002.It was Ajay who had testified that he had last seen the victim along with the accused before his murder and this had nailed the case leading to the conviction of the three accused. The convicts are serving varying jail terms in the case.The witness, who has already been provided four Personal Security Officers (PSOs), has now moved the apex court for enhanced security."A N S Nadkarni, Additional Solicitor General appearing for Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, submits that the security requirement of the petitioner has already been taken care of by providing with four Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and any further requirement of additional security will be reviewed within a period of one week from today. "On such review, if the competent authority is of the view that the security of the petitioner needs to be enhanced, the same shall be done. We direct the concerned authority in the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to act accordingly forthwith and, in any case, within a period of seven days from today," the apex court ordered. PTI SJK SA