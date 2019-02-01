SC asks Centre why regular CBI director hasn't been appointed

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it was "averse" to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period.A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha said the post of CBI director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular director by now.Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that a high-powered committee headed by the prime minister will hold a meeting Friday to select a new CBI director.He also told the court that the Centre had taken the approval of the high-powered committee before appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.Taking account of the attorney general's submissions that the committee will hold a meeting on Friday, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on February 6.The bench was hearing a petition of NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI Director. PTI ABA LLP LLP ANBANB