SC asks EC Secy to appear on Mar 12 on issue of denial of voting rights to some persons in Assam

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday asked the Election Commission of India secretary to appear before it on March 12 in connection with a PIL alleging that certain category of persons in Assam have been deprived of voting rights ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The apex court sought the personal appearance of the secretary as despite the notice being issued on February 1 no one appeared to represent the Election Commission. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.