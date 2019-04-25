SC asks EC to act on TMC leader Mahua Moitra's complaint against sexually coloured remarks

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Election Commission to take action on a complaint by TMC candidate Mahua Moitra against BJP leader Mahadev Sarkar for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks against her.A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna directed the EC to pass the order "forthwith"."Having regard to the limited prayer made and the time available, we direct the competent authority in the Election Commission of India to pass necessary orders forthwith...," the bench said.Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Moitra, said that during an election campaign Sarkar made certain offensive and sexually coloured remarks against the TMC candidate before the general public. She said that less than 48 hours are left for campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Krishna Nagar constituency in West Bengal and urgent orders were required directing the EC to take necessary action. Moitra, who is a Trinamool Congress candidate alleged that Nadia district BJP President Sarkar in the presence of party candidate Kalyan Chaubey made the sexually coloured remarks against her on April 22. She said the poll panel has not taken any action against Sarkar."The petitioner has a right to contest the elections to the Lok Sabha in a manner which advances democracy and in a free and fair manner. She has a right under Article 21 of the Constitution to be free from sexual harassment and sexist remarks during the process of elections...and is entitled to the protection of law," she said in her plea. She said that maintaining the purity of the election process and sustaining the faith of the general public in elections in a democratic set up, a rival candidate was expected to stay within limits while campaigning. PTI MNL RKS SA