scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SC asks EC to respond to DMK's plea on by-polls in TN in two weeks

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to the DMK's plea seeking directions to the poll panel for holding by-elections in three vacant assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks, The DMK has questioned the poll panel's move to not hold by-elections in Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, told the bench that it is "bizarre" that the Election Commission is holding by-elections for 18 of 21 vacant assembly constituencies in the state. PTI ABA URD MINMIN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos