SC asks Maharashtra to apprise about 10 pc EWS quota in PG medical courses

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday asked the Maharashtra government to apprise it of the status of admissions for PG medical and dental courses under 10 per cent quota for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) across all classes.A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said this while hearing a petition which has sought a direction to the state not to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS across all classes in the post-graduate medical and dental courses this academic year.Advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar, appearing for the state, told the bench that it has given benefit of 10 per cent reservation and seats under the quota were already filled up for this academic year.The bench, which posted the matter for further hearing on May 30, asked Katneshwarkar to file an affidavit giving the current status.The Centre had come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for EWS candidates across all classes.The apex court is seized of a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 which allows grant of quota in jobs and education to EWS.It earlier refused to stay the Centre's decision but agreed to examine the validity of the law.The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 respectively, and it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.