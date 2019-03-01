SC asks woman lawyer to approach DCP with complaint against Delhi cops

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday asked a woman lawyer, who was allegedly assaulted by some cops outside the Delhi High Court premises last night, to approach a senior officer of Delhi Police for lodging FIR on the incident.A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and Deepak Gupta took note of the submissions of the woman advocate, who has also filed a sexual harassment case against an eminent jurist, that she was brutally assaulted by two policemen near the high court.She also alleged that her mobile phone, by which she was filming the cops, was snatched by them."You go to the police station. This is not the police station," the bench said.Later, the bench asked the woman lawyer to approach the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, under whose jurisdiction the Tilak Marg police station falls, with her complaint for registration of the FIR and seeking protection."Advocate, who is appearing as the petitioner-in-person in these writ petitions, has mentioned before this court today that she has been assaulted by some policemen outside the High Court of Delhi last night."It would be appropriate if..., petitioner-in-person, files an First Information Report (FIR) to that effect in the Office of appropriate Deputy Commissioner ofPolice who is in-charge of the Tilak Marg Police Station, New Delhi. She may also seek police protection since she apprehends danger to her life," the bench noted in its order.The apex court also allowed the lawyer to file interlocutory application for directions in the main petitions. PTI SJK SA