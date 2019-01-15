SC bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya which has had no success in rescuing 15 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine for almost a month. The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing February 19. PTI RKS PKS RT