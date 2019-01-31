SC, BPL power consumers in Punjab can avail 200 units/month free

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) The Punjab government Thursday said it has decided to remove the upper annual limit of 3,000 units for electricity consumption by scheduled caste, backward class and BPL families, enabling domestic consumers in these categories to avail 200 units per month free of cost. The decision would cover over 1.17 lakh domestic consumers who had been taken out of its ambit with the introduction of the upper limit, an official spokesman said. The move will put an additional burden of Rs 163 crore on the state exchequer. With this decision, all consumers in these categories will be required to pay only for units consumed over and above 200 units a month, with billing to be done on a bi-monthly basis, said spokesperson. However, it has been decided to bar all income tax payees from availing 200 units per month of free electricity under the scheme, the spokesman added. PTI CHS ABMABM