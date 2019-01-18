SC collegium considers names for HC judges, clears 3

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium for appointment of judges in higher judiciary has considered the names of several advocates and judicial officers for elevation to different high courts and cleared three. Those given the nod for elevation are P V Ganediwala to Bombay High Court and judicial officer Manojit Mondal and advocate Sandipan Ganguly to the Calcutta High Court, according to January 16 resolutions uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Friday. The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has not approved the names of three advocates -- Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmad Beig and Showkat Ahmad Makroo -- for elevation as judges to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, they said The collegium also considered the names of two judicial officers for their appointment as judges to the Bombay High Court. It found P V Ganediwala suitable to be elevated and name of S B Agrawal has been remitted.The three-member collegium, also comprising apex court justices A K Sikri and S A Bobde, has recalled its earlier recommendation for elevation of advocate Amit Negi as the judge of the Allahabad High Court. His name was earlier cleared by apex court collegium but was referred back to the CJI for reconsideration.The names of four advocates were considered for elevation to the Delhi High Court. While names of advocates Krishnendu Datta and Saurabh Kirpal were deferred for now and would be taken up after two-three weeks, proposal for elevation of Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose was remitted to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, it said. Further, another resolution remitted the names of seven advocates -- Sukant Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Jasdeep Singh Gill, Mansur Ali, Sunil Kumar Singh Panwar, Deepinder Singh Nalwa and Harsh Bunger -- for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.In the resolution relating to the proposal for appointment of judges in the Calcutta High Court, the apex court collegium considered the names of four judicial officers and two advocates.It has found suitable judicial officer Manojit Mondal and advocate Sandipan Ganguly to be elevated to the Calcutta High Court. The resolution added that their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice. PTI SKV RKS RT