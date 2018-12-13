SC collegium discusses elevation of judges for apex court

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday is understood to have deliberated on the issue of elevating chief justices of some of the high courts to the apex court, a source said. The source in the apex court said the five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is understood to have discussed the names of chief justices of high courts of Delhi and Rajasthan for bringing them to the top court as judges. Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Pradeep Nandrajog are the chief justices of Delhi and Rajasthan high courts respectively. The source said the decision would be officially announced very soon. Some of the senior-most judges of high courts were likely to be recommended for being appointed as chief justice. PTI RKS AAR