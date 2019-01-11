SC collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for apex court judges

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Delhi High Court for elevation as judges of the apex court. The five member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the decision in its meeting held on January 10 to recommend the names of Justices Maheshwari and Khanna for their appointment to the Supreme Court. The decision of the Collegium also comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N.V.Ramana and Arun Mishra was made public on the apex court's website. PTI RKS LLP SJK MNL ABA SA