SC collegium recommends Justice V Ramasubramanian as CJ of Himachal HC

Chennai, May 13 (PTI) Justice V Ramasubramanian, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, according to a resolution passed by the Supreme Court collegium. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, passed the resolution on May 10. In its resolution, the Supreme Court collegium said, "The office of the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court would be falling vacant, very shortly consequent upon elevation of Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of that High Court, to the Supreme Court, in terms of a recommendation made by the collegium on May 8." Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made, the SC said. Justice V Ramasubramanian, the senior-most Judge from Madras High Court, is functioning on transfer in Telangana High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that Justice V Ramasubramanian is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, it said. While making the above recommendation, the collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present there is only one Chief Justice from the Madras High Court. PTI CORR NVG INDIND