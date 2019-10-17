SC Collegium recommends names for elevation as CJs of Jharkhand & Meghalaya HCs

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of two high court judges -- Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Mohammad Rafiq -- as the chief justices of the Jharkhand and Meghalaya High Courts respectively.While Justice Ranjan is a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Rafiq is posted at the Rajasthan High Court.The apex court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, decided this in its meeting held on October 15, a statement uploaded on the top court website said.The Collegium also recommended transfer of Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice A K Mittal to the Madhya Pradesh High Court as its chief justice.It had earlier recommended that Justice Mittal be transferred to the Madras High Court as chief justice. His name was recommended to replace the then Chief Justice of Madras High Court V K Tahilramani, who was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. However, she refused to go there and tendered her resignation which was accepted.The Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Tripura High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol to Patna High Court as its chief justice.The Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Moksha Kazmi (Khajuria) and Rajnesh Oswal as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.It also approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officers -- Parthivjyoti Saikia and S Hukato Swu -- and advocate Soumitra Saikia as judges of the Gauhati High Court.It approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Wanlura Diengdoh as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court. PTI ABA SJK RKS SA