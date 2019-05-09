SC Collegium recommends names of Justices Gavai, Surya Kant for elevation as apex court judges

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant to the Centre for their elevation as apex court judges. Justice Gavai is presently a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.As per the Collegium recommendation uploaded on the top court's website, the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi met on Wednesday and recommended these two names for their elevation as Supreme Court judges. Against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges, the apex court is presently functioning with 27 judges. PTI ABA MNL LLP LLP DVDV