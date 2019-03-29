SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog to Bombay HC

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, to Bombay High Court. The apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman, transferred Justice Nandrjog. "Office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court would be falling vacant shortly, consequent upon retirement of Justice N H Patil, Chief Justice of that High Court on April 6, 2019. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made. "The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court [PHC: Delhi], be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to Bombay High Court," said a March 28 resolution which was uploaded on Friday. A row had erupted earlier after names of the chief justices of the Rajasthan and Delhi high courts, Justice Nandrajog and Justice Rajendra Menon respectively, were considered by the collegium on December 12, 2018 for elevation, but the deliberation remained inconclusive and one of the members of the collegium, Justice M B Lokur, retired on December 30, 2018. His place in the collegium was taken by Justice Arun Mishra.The new collegium had, on January 10, ignored the prospect of elevation of justices Nandrajog and Menon as apex court judges and recommended names of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, who were elevated. PTI PKS SA