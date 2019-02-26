scorecardresearch
SC commences hearing on Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the politically sensitive Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing the matter.Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. PTI SJK ABA MNL LLP SKV SKV DVDV

