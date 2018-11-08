SC curbs on firecrackers flouted in Shimla, no FIR registered

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) No FIR was registered here till Thursday evening for violation of the Supreme Court's restrictions on bursting firecrackers even though they could be heard beyond the 10 pm deadline on Diwali.The Supreme Court had allowed people to burst firecrackers from 8-10 pm.No FIR has been registered as no complaint has been received in this regard, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said."If any complaint is received in this regard, action will be taken as per law," he told PTI.There are reports from several areas of Shimla, including Jakhu, Chhota Shimla, Khalini, Lower Bazar, Summer Hill and Lakkar Bazar localities, of people bursting firecrackers before 8 pm and after 10 pm, residents said.Some people were bursting firecrackers even after 10 pm, appropriate action should be taken against them for violating the Supreme Court's directions, Dr Archana, a resident of Jakhu, said.Firecrackers should be banned as the pollution caused by them affects each and everyone in one way or the other, a resident of Chhota Shimla, Dr Ritu Kalra said."My mother is unwell and the air and noise pollution created by firecrackers affect her adversely. It will be the same for other ailing people. Even other citizens and animals are affected by firecrackers," she said.Dr Kalra, who runs a dental clinic at the busy Mall road here, said saplings should be planted to minimise the affect of pollution.The police in Chamba and Bilaspur districts also did not register any case for violation of the Supreme Court order.Monica Bhutunguru and Ashok Kumar, SPs of Chamba and Bilaspur respectively, confirmed this. PTI DJI DIVDIV