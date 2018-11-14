SC declines to stay its verdict allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala temple

Specials
New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to stay its September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked a lawyer, who was seeking stay on its Sabarimala verdict, to wait till January 22 when the Constitution bench will hear review petitions.The matter was mentioned by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, who has filed the review on behalf of the National Ayyappa Devotees(Womens) Association. PTI SJK ABA MNL URD DVDV
