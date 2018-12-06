SC declines urgent hearing on Delhi govt plea against Rs 25 cr fine imposed by NGT

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday declined urgent hearing on Delhi government's plea challenging NGT's order imposing a fine of Rs 25 crore for their failure to curb the problem of pollution in the city.The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on December 3 asked the AAP government to deposit the fine with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 25 crore with the apex pollution monitoring body to ensure that there is no further lapse in this regard.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph refused urgent hearing on the appeal of the Delhi government."Forget it (urgent listing). You (government) deposit it (fine)," the bench said. The green panel had said that even after more than four-and-a-half years, the complaint of the aggrieved parties is that the pollution caused by the unregulated handling of plastic continues to remain unabated.The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by Mundka village resident Satish Kumar and Tikri-Kalan native Mahavir Singh alleging pollution caused by burning of plastic, leather, rubber, motor engine oil and other waste materials and continuous operation of illegal industrial units dealing with such articles on agricultural lands in Mundka and Neelwal villages. PTI SJK RKS RCJ