SC declines urgent hearing on PIL seeking probe into ex-judge Kurian Joseph's claim

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking an inquiry into the claims of former apex court judge Justice Kurian Joseph that there were external influences on the working of the court during the tenure of ex-Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected the submission of a lawyer in support of of his plea for an urgent hearing that the news reports pertained to the the credibility of the institution."Credibility of the institution is not determined by newspaper reports, but by people who man it," said the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.The court asked the lawyer to ensure and maintain his own integrity and let the apex court to take care of itself.The court said the PIL would come up for hearing in regular course.Justice Kurian Joseph, who demitted office on November 29, had reportedly claimed in an interview to a news daily that he and other three senior judges of the apex court had held the January 12 press conference after feeling that some outside forces were controlling the then CJI."Someone from outside was controlling the CJI, that is what we felt. So we met him, asked him, wrote to him to maintain independence and majesty of the Supreme Court. When all attempts failed, we decided to hold a press conference," he said. PTI SJK RKS SA