SC designates 37 lawyers as senior advocates

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday conferred senior designation on 37 lawyers, taking total number of practising senior advocates designated by it to 420. The Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi conferred senior designations on lawyers who had applied for the same on November 13, last year. The list of lawyers, who have now become senior, included names such as Madhavi G Divan, R Balasubramanian, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Devadatt Kamat, Anupam Lal Das, Aparajita Singh, Aishwarya Bhati and Gaurav Bhatia. The 'Supreme Court Guidelines to Regulate Conferment of Designation of Senior Advocates' was notified in August last year following the judgement of the apex court on a PIL filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising. The guidelines empower the committee to deal with all the matters relating to such conferment and it comprises Chief Justice of India as its Chairperson. Two senior-most Supreme Court judges, Attorney General for India, and a member of the Bar are nominated by the Chairperson and other members. PTI SJK CK