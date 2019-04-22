SC directs Madras HC to decide plea of TikTok app on Apr 24

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madras High Court to decide on April 24 a plea of TikTok app seeking vacating of its ban order. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said if the Madras High Court fails to decided on the plea of TikTok app then its ban order will stand vacated. The apex court had earlier refused to stay the Madras High Court order that directed the Centre to ban the "Tiktok" app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it. PTI MNL SJK URD URD DVDV