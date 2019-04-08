SC directs raising random checking of VVPAT slips to 5 booths per assembly segment

(Eds: Adds details from order) New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday directed the EC to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment, from one at present, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls saying it will provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but the entire electorate.The apex court however did not agree to the demand of 21 Opposition leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for counting of at least 50 percent of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in every assembly segment.The Election Commission (EC) currently follows a system of random counting of VVPAT slips in one polling booth per assembly segment of a Parliamentary or Assembly constituency.The top court observed that it is not doubting the fairness and integrity of the existing electoral process saying, "we are certain that the system ensures accurate electoral results".A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said: "If the number of machines which are subjected to verification of paper trail can be increased to a reasonable number, it would lead to greater satisfaction amongst not only the political parties but the entire electorate of the Country."The bench said the court should endeavour to find out a viable number of machines which should be subjected to verification of VVPAT paper trails keeping in mind the infrastructure and manpower difficulties pointed out to it by the EC."It is, therefore, our considered view that having regard to the totality of the facts of the case and need to generate the greatest degree of satisfaction in all with regard to the full accuracy of the election results, the number of EVMs that would now be subjected to verification so far as VVPAT paper trail is concerned would be 5 per Assembly Constituency or Assembly Segments in a Parliamentary Constituency...," it said.The bench said the additional manpower that would be required would not be difficult for the EC to provide nor would the declaration of the result be substantially delayed if the number of EVMs in respect of which VVPAT paper slips is to be subjected to physical scrutiny is increased from one to five."In fact, if the said number is increased to five, the process of verification can be done by the same team of polling staff and supervisors/officials," it said. The bench took note of the detailed explanation about the lottery system given by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain about the modalities involved in the selection of polling booth for which random verification is done and directed that same process should be followed for the five VVPATs.The apex court disposed of the plea filed by 21 opposition leaders. PTI MNL SJK ABA RKS SA