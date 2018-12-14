SC dismisses CJAR's curative plea

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court has dismissed a curative petition filed by an NGO against its verdict by which its plea for an SIT probe into the alleged bribery case in the name of judges was rejected with a cost of Rs 25 lakh.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it has gone through the curative petition and connected papers and no case was made out for re-examining the issue raised by the NGO, Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR)"Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the bench, also comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, A K Sikri, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar, said.The apex court on December 1, 2017 had dismissed the NGO's plea demanding an SIT probe into the alleged bribery case in the name of judges.The review petition had also been dismissed by the apex court.The petition had claimed that allegations of bribery were levelled for securing settlement of cases relating to medical colleges in which retired Orissa High Court judge, Ishrat Masroor Quddusi, was also an accused.The top court had termed the PIL as "wholly frivolous, contemptuous, unwarranted."The top court on December 1 had junked the NGO's plea and imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on it, noting that a similar plea filed in individual capacity by advocate Kamini Jaiswal, who is also one of the patrons of CJAR, was dismissed earlier. PTI RKS HMP HMP TIRTIR