SC dismisses PIL challenging dissolution of J&K Assembly by Governor

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik."We are not inclined to interfere (with the decision of the Governor)," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said.The bench was hearing a PIL filed by BJP leader Gagan Bhagat, who was an MLA before the Assembly was dissolved.