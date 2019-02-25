SC dismisses PIL seeking probe into alleged conspiracy behind Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy in the attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed The PIL submitted that nearly 370 kgs of RDX was used in the terror attack and it required a through probe. PTI SJK URD URD DVDV