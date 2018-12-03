SC dismisses plea challenging elevation of Justice Subramonium Prasad as Addl Judge

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the recent appointment of Justice Subramonium Prasad as an additional judge of the Madras High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to entertain the plea filed by M Radhakrishnan, saying there was no merit in the petition. "We find no merit in any of the contentions raised in the special leave petition which would require a court to have any further look in the matter. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed," said the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. During the hearing, the bench sarcastically said, "We have made a wrong choice and the wrong choice has been acted upon by the President of India. And the concerned judge is now working. We will not do anything now." The high court on June 11 had junked the PIL against the appointment of Justice Prasad, saying it cannot sit in an appeal over the decision of collegiums of the High Court or the Supreme Court. Radhakrishnan, in his PIL, had contended that Justice Prasad has not practiced as an advocate either in the Madras High court or its subordinate courts for a minimum of 10 years as required. Justice Subramonium Prasad was elevated as the additional judge of the court on June 4, along with six others. PTI SJK URD ABA SA