SC dismisses plea of ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case. Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today. A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief. PTI ABA MNL RKS LLP LLP DVDV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today