SC dismisses plea of ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case. Kumar was earlier granted protection from arrest by the apex court for seven days which ends today. A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief. PTI