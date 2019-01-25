SC dismisses plea seeking immediate refund after failed transaction

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking forthwith refund of money into the account of a person after a failed financial or banking transaction.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, however, asked lawyer G S Mani, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, to give a representation to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).The lawyer said that if a person, by using the debit or credit card, enters into a failed financial transaction, then it takes a lot of time in getting the refund or reimbursement.He said that a direction be issued to the RBI to ensure that banking customers get immediate refund after failed transactions."Heard the petitioner who is appearing in-person andperused the relevant material. The Article 32 petition is not entertained for the present and is, accordingly, dismissed. "However, the petitioner has option of filing a representation before the Central Bank that is Reserve Bank of India and if measures are not taken within a period of three months, the petitioner will be at liberty to raise the issue again before the appropriate forum," the bench said. PTI SJK SA