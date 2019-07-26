SC dismisses plea seeking inquiry into corruption allegations against HC judge

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea which sought inquiry into the corruption allegation levelled against a judge of the Allahabad High Court."Having heard counsel for the petitioners and on perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere. The special leave petitions are accordingly dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said.The bench was hearing an appeal filed by an NGO challenging the August 2017 judgement of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed its plea seeking inquiry on corruption allegations against the judge. The NGO had alleged that an Additional District Judge had levelled certain allegations against the then District Judge, who later become a high court judge, and an inquiry should be conducted.The high court, while dismissing the plea, had noted that the Chief Justice had in April 2016 directed the Special Officer (Vigilance) to conduct a discreet enquiry in the matter.The high court had said that "unverified allegations" were "unnecessarily" made by the petitioner and the vigilance officer, after due enquiry and after considering all the allegations made against the then district judge, had found them to be incorrect and frivolous. PTI ABA RKS SA