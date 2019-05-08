SC employees' body deliberates over recent controversies

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Employees' Welfare Association on Wednesday informally deliberated upon the controversies surrounding the apex court -- allegation of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and the sacking of court officials for alleged tampering with court orders.During the lunch break, court officials gathered in the apex court premises and expressed concern over the maligning of the institution due to the two recent incidents.The gathering was addressed by the President of the employees' welfare association, B A Rao.Some of the staff, who wished not to be named, said it was an informal gathering as there was a lot of resentment among them as the two incidents pertain to the reputation of the apex judiciary.They were heard saying that an in-House Inquiry Committee has already given a clean-chit to the CJI and there was no need for the employees to feel any kind of discomfort or apprehension.The issue of arrest of two employees for alleged tampering of court orders was also deliberated upon in the meet. PTI RKS UK SJK SA