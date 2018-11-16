SC expresses gratitude to retired Justice A K Patnaik for supervising CVC inquiry in Verma's case

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday expressed "gratitude" to former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik for "sparing his valuable time" and supervising the CVC's inquiry on corruption allegations against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi observed that besides the preliminary inquiry report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which was filed before it in a sealed cover, Justice Patnaik has also submitted a note to the court."Justice A K Patnaik, retired judge of this court who had been requested by the court to supervise the enquiry by the CVC has also submitted a note. We express our gratitude to Justice A K Patnaik for sparing his valuable time and supervising the enquiry in question," said the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.On October 26, the apex court had directed that CVC inquiry into the allegations made in the August 24 note/letter of the Cabinet Secretary with regard to Verma be conducted under the supervision of Justice (retd) Patnaik.The CVC inquiry was completed on November 10 and the report was placed before the court in a sealed cover.The top court is hearing Verma's plea challenging the government's order divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave in view of allegations of corruption.The allegations against Verma were levelled by CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, against whom the CBI has filed an FIR on alleged charges of corruption. Asthana was also sent on leave by the Centre.Besides this, NGO Common Cause has also filed a separate petition seeking a probe by special investigation team against CBI officers.Asthana has also approached the apex court with a separate petition in the matter and has sought Verma's removal as the CBI director. PTI ABA MNL SJK SA