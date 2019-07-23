SC extends NRC deadline to Aug 31, rejects pleas for 20 pc sample re-verification

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam from July 31 to August 31, while rejecting pleas seeking permission for 20 per cent sample re-verification.The Centre and the Assam government sought permission for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions and exclusions of persons in NRC.The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman which perused the reports filed by the Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.The Centre and the Assam government's stand were advanced by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, respectively. PTI SJK RKS URD URD SOMSOM