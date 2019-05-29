SC extends tenure of NCDRC's judicial member by one year

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the tenure of Justice V K Jain, a judicial member of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which was expiring today.A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the extension of tenure would be for one year or till the process of fresh appointment is completed."On due consideration, we grant extension of time by one year or till the process of fresh appointment is completed, whichever is earlier," the bench said in its order.The bench was dealing with an application seeking extension of Justice Jain's tenure which is expiring today.Justice Jain was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC on May 30, 2014.He had joined the Delhi Judicial Service on May 20, 1977 and was later appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on May 14, 2009. He had demitted the office on May 14, 2014 after which he was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC. PTI ABA MNL RKS SA