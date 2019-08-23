SC grants interim protection to Chidambaram in ED case; no relief in CBI matter

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Friday granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. However, Chidambaram will continue to be in custody as the apex court, did not intervene in the CBI case in which he has been sent for custodial interrogation of the agency till August 26. A bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna posted both the matters for hearing on Monday, August 26. The hearing witnessed exchange of words between prosecution counsel and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleagues Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi. SG Mehta vehemently opposed the order granting protection from arrest to Chidambaram in the money laundering case registered by the ED. PTI MNL ABA RKS LLP LLP DVDV