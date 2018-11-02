SC insulted Hindus by deferring Ram temple hearing: RSS

Uttan (Maha), Nov 2 (PTI) A top RSS leader Friday said the Supreme Court's decision to defer hearing on the Ayodhya issue on the grounds that it was not a priority for it was an "insult" to Hindu sentiments.Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the organisation expected the apex court to decide on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue by taking into consideration the sentiments of the Hindu community as he vowed to launch an agitation if needed. Addressing a press conference at the end of a three-day national executive body meeting of the RSS here in Thane district, Joshi said, "We expected the court to decide on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue taking into consideration the sentiments of the Hindu community." He said the wait for the court's verdict on the long-pending issue has been too long. "A legal sanction is required to pave way for construction of the temple. The wait for court's verdict has been too long. Since the matter was listed (for hearing) on October 29, we felt Hindus would get good news before Diwali." "But the Supreme Court refused to hear the matter and deferred the hearing. The court also said their priorities were different, when asked when the verdict would come," Joshi said. The RSS leader said it was a matter of pain and anguish that an issue which Hindus consider their faith and to which their sentiment is attached is not on the priority list of the court. "Hindus are feeling insulted," he said. PTI MR RSY RHL