SC irked over 'judicial impropriety', raps senior lawyers for 'playing fraud'

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Irked over "judicial impropriety" by some senior advocates in taking relief from its vacation benches by suppressing facts, the Supreme Court Friday blasted them for "playing fraud" upon it.Terming this practice as "the height of judicial misconduct", a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha said senior advocates were "not above the law" and such conduct reflected that "no morality" is left in some of them.It also took exception to the passing of order by the vacation bench, which had stayed the demolition of some buildings in Kerala for six weeks.Hearing the matter earlier, a bench headed by Justice Mishra had directed on May 8 that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in the notified Coastal Regulations Zones (CRZ), which is part of the tidally influenced water body in Kerala.When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the bench said it has "serious objection" to what has happened in the case as "height of judicial impropriety has been done"."During the vacation, the matter was mentioned before me but I refused to hear it. Then it came before another vacation bench. That bench should not have passed the order. You (lawyers) are permitting the court to commit judicial impropriety," the bench told senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from All India Trinamool Congress.Banerjee was appearing for the petitioner in the matter."Should we draw contempt against senior advocates of this court? It is height of judicial misconduct. During vacation, I declined to hear then you people obtained orders from different bench by suppressing the facts," Justice Mishra said.Banerjee told the court that he had not appeared in the matter before the vacation bench."It is height of judicial impropriety. You took stay from a different vacation bench. You (senior lawyers) are not above the law. You are playing fraud with the Supreme Court," Justice Mishra said, adding, "You are scandalising the court"The bench initially refused to accept the request of Banerjee that he would withdraw the petition and made it clear that such things should not happen in the court in future. However, the court later allowed the withdrawal of the petition."Everyday counsel are being changed and senior counsel are being hired for playing fraud. In Amrapali (home buyers case related to embattled Amrapali group), senior counsel have played fraud. No morality is left in senior counsel of this court," the bench said."Yes, you may criticise me but the bar should not do this. You should understand that you are a part of this fraud. No, this should not happen in this court. Not in this case only, in two-three cases, it has been done. If the government officers feel that they are above the law, they are not. Senior counsel are doing this," Justice Mishra said.The bench further observed, "Is money everything for you (senior advocates)? How long can we protect you? We will be failing in our duty if we do not stop you from doing this".Justice Mishra said that the two judges, who were part of the vacation bench which had stayed demolition of buildings for six weeks, should not have passed the order."Judicial propriety requires that they should not have touched it," the bench said. PTI ABA MNL SJK SA