SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques to offer prayers

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition seeking permission for Muslim women to enter mosques to offer prayers.A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and asked it to respond to the plea filed by a Pune-based couple.The bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that it will hear the matter because of the apex court's judgment in the case involving Kerala's Sabarimala temple."The only reason we may hear you is because of our judgment in the Sabarimala temple case," the bench said.