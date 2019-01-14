SC issues notice to Centre's on PIL against 'snooping', gives its six weeks to respond

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the government's notification authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system. The apex court sought the Centre's response within six weeks. A PIL was filed earlier in the Supreme Court challenging the government's December 20 notification. According to the government's notification, 10 central probe and snoop agencies are now empowered under the Information Technology (IT) Act for computer interception and analysis, Home Ministry officials said. PTI SJK RKS URD URD MINMIN