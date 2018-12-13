SC issues notice to Maha CM on plea against his election

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea seeking annulment of his election to the state assembly for alleged non-disclosure of pending criminal cases against him in his nomination papers.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph sought response of the chief minister on an appeal filed against a Bombay High Court order.The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra Assembly on the ground of alleged non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him. The apex court was hearing an appeal of Ukey against the high court order. PTI SJK RKS LLP KJ