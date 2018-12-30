SC judge Justice M B Lokur retires

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, who was among the four judges who held the controversial January-12 press conference against the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, retired on Sunday. Justice Lokur was given a farewell on December 14, his last working day, by the lawyers of the apex court.Justice Lokur, who before retiring was the second senior-most judge, had participated in the presser led by Justice J Chelameswar (since retired). Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Kurian Joseph (since retired) had also taken part and levelled allegations against the then CJI Misra over the issue of allocation of sensitive cases.Speakers, including Justice Gogoi and Attorney General K K Venugopal, who were present at the farewell had praised Justice Lokur, who dealt with the cases on different aspects of law -- constitutional law, juvenile justice and Alternate Dispute Redressal mechanism.He also played an active role in the pursuit of judicial reforms -- computerisation of courts, judicial education, legal aid and legal services.Justice Lokur was a part of the bench which adjudicated a writ petition on privacy and identity of victims of sexual harassment wherein the court took the view that privacy and reputation of victims should be protected and issued special directives in this regard.He had taken a tough stand in the Delhi sealing matter and severely reprimanded city BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on a premises here in September.Justice Lokur has been a flag bearer in environment jurisprudence. In his role as a judge, he has passed significant judgements in cases like MC Mehta, Common Cause and Goa Foundation, the CJI had said. The CJI said at the farewell Justice Lokur was a pro-citizen and pro-victim judge.Justice Lokur has shown a liberal attitude in dispensing justice to the underprivileged and vulnerable groups in the society, he had said.Referring to another judgement delivered by Justice Lokur, the CJI had said that in Mallikarjun Kodagli case, he recognised the need of criminal justice system in the country to be more victim oriented.Justice Lokur had written that there needs to be more balancing in equalising the rights of accused and victim so that criminal proceedings are fair to both.In the matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons, he spoke on the importance of PIL and issued important guidelines for prison reforms.Justice Lokur was also a part of the Supreme Court bench which in August said that there will be no "second chance" to preserve the Taj Mahal, asking the authorities to take a larger perspective on issues of pollution and green cover to prepare a vision document on protecting the monument.Before the farewell function, Justice Lokur as the custom of the apex court, was part of the bench headed by the CJI and heard 47 matters. PTI URD RKS TIR TVS TIR