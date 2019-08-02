SC junks PIL to ensure maximum voting in polls

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday junked a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the Election Commission to frame guidelines to ensure that more citizens cast their votes in polls.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the plea filed in 2014 which had also sought directions for ensuring that maximum number of adult citizens exercise their right to cast votes.The plea, filed by a person named Satya Prakash, said the concept of mandatory voting is successful in countries like Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Brazil and can be implemented in India as well.The Centre in its reply to the PIL had said that no direction can be issued to make voting mandatory. PTI PKS SJK RKS PKS TIRTIR