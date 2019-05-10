SC notice to Raman Singh's son-in-law on plea challenging anticipatory bail

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the son-in-law of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him by the high court in a case relating to alleged irregularities while he was posted as superintendent of a government hospital. A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph sought reply from Dr Punit Gupta on the state's appeal in the case related to alleged financial irregularities committed by him while he was posted as superintendent of DKS Government Hospital at Raipur.An FIR has been lodged against Gupta on a complaint by the incumbent superintendent of the hospital alleging that during the former's tenure, he had misused his office and position for committing various irregularities in purchase of machines, allotment of tenders and making appointments.The appeal filed by the state in the apex court said that Gupta has not been under custody after the registration of FIR and had directly approached the Chhattisgarh High Court for anticipatory bail, which was allowed by the court.The plea said that bail was granted by the high court ignoring the fact that investigation against Gupta was at a very crucial stage of collection of documents and evidences which would unearth the alleged financial irregularities committed by him."The high court failed to appreciate that the respondent (Gupta) has extended no cooperation in the investigation and has been untraceable even after several notices were issued to him seeking his presence. It was not appropriate for the high court to allow the bail application," the state said in its plea.It further said that Gupta had allegedly misused his office and committed financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore by fabricating and forging audit reports, appointing persons against established rules and procedures for his personal gain and he had also tampered with evidence and influenced possible witnesses to hide his deeds."Various witnesses have recorded statements before the Investigating Officer clearly implicating the accused in devising a mechanism to fraudulantly obtain a facility to the tune of Rs 64 Crores from Punjab National Bank, Katora Talab Branh, Raipur wherein forged audit reports were submitted," the plea claimed. PTI LLP MNL ABA SJK ZMN