scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SC orders commencement of work for Phase 4 of Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday ordered implementation of the 103.94 km, Phase 4 of the Delhi metro and directed the authorities concerned to commence the construction work on the project. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by the counsel appearing for the Delhi government that they have agreed to give a go ahead to the Phase 4 of the Delhi metro. The apex court was hearing a matter in which the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had recently filed a report stating that the approval for the project was held up since 2014. The EPCA report said that there was a "stalemate" in discussions between the central government and Delhi government on certain financial aspects of the project. PTI ABA MNL LLP SA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos